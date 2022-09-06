A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere-Darko, seems incensed about the reactions galamsey suspect, Aisha Huang‘s return to Ghana has generated.

In his view, the issues of illegal immigrants sneaking into countries are not peculiar to Ghana but happens even in UK with Black Africans included.

Reports on Monday were rife about Madam Huang’s return to Ghana for galamsey activities following her deportation in 2019 for a similar offence.

She reportedly acquired a non-resident Ghana card in February 2022 using the name En Huang.

The facts presented before an Accra Circuit Court indicated she applied for a Togo Visa and went through the borders into Ghana to continue her galamsey business in a town in the Ashanti Region.

This has sparked controversies, especially as to why her re-entry could not be detected during the facial recognition and thumbprint stages for the Ghana card.

Taking to his Facebook page, he quizzed, Why do we love to over bash ourselves?

In his view, Madam Huang’s arrest means the system has worked.

For what agenda he sought to propagate, the Danquah Institute founder opined that the development is the reason Ghanaians must vote for a 2024 manifesto which promises a wall across Ghana’s borders.

Below is Mr Otchere-Darko’s post: