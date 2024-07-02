Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul has urged the military to remain neutral before, during, and after the December 7 election.

Mr Nitiwul has reminded the military that, their primary responsibility is to maintain the integrity of the nation to safeguard democracy.

The Minister who doubles as Bimbilla Member of Parliament (MP) made the call at the Republic Day lecture hosted by the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC) on Monday, July 1.

“The military is the last bastion of our country’s hope,” he stated.

The Minister underscored the consequences if the armed forces were to lose public trust by aligning with a political party, warning that such a breach could undermine the very foundation of democracy.

The event also featured prominent speakers, including Former National Security Minister Francis Poku and Prof. Kwasi Aning.

The speakers explored the essential role of military impartiality in ensuring national security and stability.

Other distinguished guests, including former Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Josephine Nkrumah emphasised the need for the military to operate independently of political influence to effectively carry out its duties.

The event marks the launch of a series of public lectures planned by GAFCSC, aimed at sparking discussions on critical national security issues in the coming months.

ALSO READ: