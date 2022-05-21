The Greater Accra Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman, Divine Otoo Agorhom says they remain resolute and determined to break the 8.

According to him, Ghanaians will not forgive the NPP if they lose the 2024 general election.

Given the enormous work done by the Akufo-Addo government, Mr Agorhom said allowing the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to take over will be a sacrilege.

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, the NPP Regional Chairman who is seeking re-election said he has adopted a new strategy ahead of the 2024 general elections.

“I promise that there would be a different NPP if elected again as NPP Regional Chairman. I have learnt a lot and going forward things would be different,” he said.

On why the NPP lost so many seats in the Greater Accra region in the 2020 general elections, Mr. Agorhom blamed it on lack of discipline on the part of some MPS who were also Ministers and Deputies.

However, he said given the strategy adopted, NPP is poised to win all the lost seats in Greater Accra in 2024.