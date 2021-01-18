Private legal practitioner, Nana Obiri Boahen, is shocked at the margin of win by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the just-ended polls.

Though the Deputy General New Patriotic Party (NPP) admits the NDC failed to clinch the ultimate which is the presidency, he admitted it gave the NPP a run for its money.

He was marvelled that some first time Member of Parliament (MP) aspirants of the NDC polled massive votes in hitherto NPP traditional areas where they were expected to have won those seats without any struggle.

“Let me be very honest, the NDC has really shocked me…they have done very well. If someone predicted the NDC was going to win even 100 seats in parliament I would have branded such a person as a liar. You would remember that prior to the elections each time you called seeking to know the strength of the NDC I wrote them off. Take Sunyani West, for example, the lady who stood for NDC in her first attempt polled over 30,000 votes and the incumbent MP had about 32,000. It has never happened the NDC got up to that range”, he wondered on Accra-based Okay FM.

He reiterated the need for the rank-and-file of the party to eschew the blame game over who was responsible for the woes of the party in some areas as it could further disintegrate its front.

“It is not healthy for us to blame this person or the other for what was supposed to be done and not. If we must apportion blames, let us meet secretly and be frank among ourselves and not wash our dirty linen in public as being done now. The Osafo-Maafo committee is looking into the matter now. Let’s not blame the winners, losers, constituency, regional or national executives, ” he advised.