The Member of Parliament for Effutu Constituency, Alexander Afenyo-Markin as part of his responsibilities to his constituents on January 15, commissioned a newly constructed community library for the people of Winneba.

The facility adds up to some 13 others undertaken by the legislator in 14 different communities.

According to Mr. Afenyo Markin, it is his dream to ensure the provision of quality education to children in his constituency, a vision which led to ‘The Effutu Dream’ that was launched in February 2020.

Speaking at the commissioning of the new library, the Municipal librarian, Gifty Sey commended and expressed gratitude to the new deputy leader of the majority group in Parliament for his consistent contributions to Ghana’s educational sector especially in the Effutu Constituency.

“I express my appreciation on behalf of my leadership to Honourable Afenyo-Markin who has been building libraries with his personal funds,” she said.

The Municipal librarian gave the assurance that the newly constructed library would be put to the utmost use.

She, however, said there is more to be done and called on other stakeholders to join hands in supporting the education of children in the constituency.

In attendance at the event were the Municipal Education Director, District Representative of Ghana Library Authority, the Presiding Member for Effutu Municipal Assembly, Clergy, the Deputy Chief Imam, and many others.