The Campaign Chairman for New Patriotic Party (NPP), says one of the party’s objectives heading into the election petition is to prove that NDC’s John Mahama did not obtain the total number of votes he was credited with.

Peter Mac Manu said NPP’s legal team, led by former President of the Greater Accra Ghana Bar Association, Frank Davies, are adequately prepared to prove the party’s assertion.

“We believe, and will prove in Supreme Court that even John Mahama did not receive the number of votes that have been credited to him.

“We’re going to show that during the course of the trial,” he told Joy News’ Emefa Apawu.

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress had earlier Wednesday filed a petition to challenge the Presidential results of the December 7 general elections as declared by the Electoral Commission (EC).

The decision follows two weeks of sustained nationwide street protests by several groups of party supporters and sympathisers.

But Mr. Mac Manu maintains the NPP legal team of of between 10 to 12 lawyers is adequately prepared and ready to face the opposition party at the Supreme Court.

“My team of lawyers are already dissecting the NDC’s petition, and are also assembling their own documents,” he said.