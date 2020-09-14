The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that filing and receipt of Presidential and Parliamentary forms for the 2020 election will take place from 5th to 9th October 2020.

Thus, the EC has opened nominations which can be accessed on its website www.ec.gov.gh.politicalparties.

The online picking of form, according to the EC, is to avoid human contact due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Filing fees are GH¢ 100,000.00 for presidential and GH¢10,000.00 for parliamentary candidates.

The EC boss, Mrs Jean Mensah, addressing the press, said that five persons can submit the form unlike the usual fanfare.

Forms will be available to all political parties from 6:pm Monday.

Each political party would be given a unique password and the password would be given to the General Secretaries.

Independent candidates would also be given passwords.

Candidates who have declared their intentions to contest the 2020 presidential polls are President Nana Akufo-Addo, John Dramani Mahama, Akua Donkor, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings and Kofi Akpaloo among many others. And they are all expected to cough up GH¢100,000.00 as filing fee.