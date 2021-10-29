Ghana’s legendary gospel musician, Elder Mireku, has flaunted his beautiful daughter on her birthday.

Dr Evelyn Afua Mireku turned a year older on Thursday, 28th October 2021.

Elder Mireku posted on his Facebook page a rather simple birthday message that accompanied her beautiful daughter’s graduation photograph.

Elder Mireku, obviously a proud father, could not hide his pride and joy for his daughter who is a Doctor and Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi.

Mrs Evelyn Mireku Asante-Kwatia is the only daughter of Elder Mireku’s two children.

Check out his post below: