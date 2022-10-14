The government alone cannot solve the problem of unemployment situations in Ghana, a Deputy Finance Minister, Dr John Kumah, has said.



According to the Member of Parliament for Ejisu, this is why the government is committed to creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive to employ the teeming youth of the country.



Speaking at the Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen National Dialogue Series on Youth Entrepreneurship: The catalyst to Ghana’s independence and financial independence on Friday, he said the government remains resolute to support the youth.



“The government alone cannot solve the problem of unemployment but we are ready and committed to partner with the private sector to give the necessary support. The government will create an environment that will boost entrepreneurship,” he said.



Dr Kumah explained the government, among other things, is willing to offer incentives including tax holidays to young entrepreneurs.



He also reiterated the commitment of the government to roll out the ‘Youstart programme’ through which millions of jobs will be created.



Dr Kumah maintained the programme is dear to the heart of President Nana Akufo-Addo whose agenda is to create blue chip companies among local investors through the entrepreneurship project.