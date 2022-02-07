Two families that lost their sons during the June 2021 Ejura incident have received ¢500,000 cedis compensation from government.

The family of Abdul-Nasir Yussif took a cheque for GH¢250,000 while Murtala Mohammed’s family received the same amount.

Deputy Interior Minister, Naana Eyiah, Chief Director of the Ministry, Adelaide Anno-Kumi, and coordinator of the Zongo Development Fund, Ben Abdallah Banda were part of the delegation that met the families and presented the cheques.

A representative from National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, was part of the delegation.

The Ministerial Committee that investigated the disturbance in Ejura recommended “adequate compensation” for the families of the two people who died during the incident.

These recommendations were part of the report of the Committee of Inquiry, released on September 27, 2021.

“The Committee recommends adequate compensation for the families of two deceased persons, namely, Abdul Nasir Yusif and Murtala Suraj Mohammed.

“Adequate compensation must also be paid to other injured persons, namely, Louis Ayikpa (20 years), Awal Misbau (16 years), and Nasif Nuhu (30 years). These are the names known to the Committee,” the recommendations read in part.

Grandfather of Murtala, Alhaji Umar Alhassan, received the cheque for the family while Abdulai Abubakar took that of Abdul-Nasir.

The families said they would be meeting at the Attorney-General’s office on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, to further discuss the Committee’s report.

According to JoyNews sources, compensation for the injured persons as captured by the Justice Koomson Committee of Inquiry would be done later.

According to the sources who revealed this to JoyNews, the delegation disclosed that medical officials would first examine the extent of their injuries to determine the level of compensation they deserve.

One of the gunshot survivors had lost his right leg after surgical amputation at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Awal Misbawu is one of six persons who suffered injuries from the Military shooting during the protest.

Misbawu was initially referred to the Dua-Yaw Nkwanta Hospital but after examination, doctors referred him to the KATH on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

Doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching advised that Awal’s right leg be amputated.

On Saturday, July 4, 2021, Awal had his right leg amputated.

A 19-year-old Louis Ayikpe had wounds on his stomach for which he underwent surgery, also at KATH.

“He was urinating when the bullet caught him unawares,” Rita Sefa Amponsah said.

On Saturday, June 26, 2021, a social media activist died after an alleged mob attack.

Ibrahim Mohammed, known as Kaaka Macho had a severe head injury and was referred to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital from Ejura government hospital.

Mr. Mohammed died on Monday, June 29, 2021, while under treatment.

His demise angered the youth of Ejura who protested on major streets in the town.

Military personnel deployed to the scene of protest shot six persons resulting in the death of two.

In July, 2021, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, directed the Interior Ministry to conduct a public inquiry into the killing of two persons and injuries to four others by soldiers during a protest against the killing of Kaaka Macho.