Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has donated bicycles and helmets to female Muslim day students in his constituency.

The beneficiaries, according to the MP, are day students in Junior High School (JHS) and Senior High Schools (SHS) far from town.

The bicycles is to help the girls get to school on time to avoid missing lessons.

His made the donation during the Eid-Ul-Fitr celebration.

In a tweet, Mr Ablakwa said the intervention is to promote girl child education in the Zongo communities in his constituency.