Actress and television presenter, Efia Odo, says her parents insulted her when they found out she had lost her virginity.

She disclosed this after Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson, posed a question about sexual and reproductive health on her twitter handle.

She sought to find out whether the topic is being discussed in the various homes.

She tweeted: “How many of you had your parents sit you down and have the sex talk with you?”

Responding to the question, Ghanaian actress, Efia Odo, revealed that she had the chance of holding such a conversation with her parents only when she lost her virginity.

“Had the talk after I broke my virginity. It wasn’t even a talk… it was a whole bunch of insults,” she wrote.