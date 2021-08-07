Socialite and FixTheCountry lead campaigner, Efia Odo, known in private life as Andrea Owusu, has hit hard at actress and model, Victoria Lebene.
In series of posts on Twitter, Efia Odo blasted Lebene, the wife of popular blogger, Nkonkonsa, for making undesirable comments about her (Odo) and other campaigners. Lebene, in a reaction to the August 4 protest by the FixTheCountry movement, admonished that those championing the cause should dress decently so their messages will be taken seriously.
Though Lebene did not mention names in her post which she shared on Instagram stories, many blogs interpreted the statement as a jab to Efia Odo.
Odo happens to be one of the key organisers of the FixTheCountry protest and is known to like skimpy clothing.
ALSO:
- Van Vicker celebrates 44th birthday with lovely family photos
- Check out note killer left after allegedly murdering Police Constable
- Driver dead, 12 others injured in gory accident at Brahabebome
After becoming aware of the post, Efia Odo decided to reply on Twitter, saying Lebene was not as decent as she is portraying.
Read her allegations below:
😂😂😂when people get married they think their hoeness gets deleted. I’m trying to be a better person but people really be pushing me. https://t.co/Mq2AWOabrH— EFIAODO (@Efiaodo1) August 5, 2021
Lol you’re married now so you think your decent? Lmaooo you forgot when you tried to “hook” me up and I told you I don’t do hook ups? Talking bout he will give me $2k 😂😂😂. Bitch you was selling pussy and tried to make me sell mine but now you’re married so you’re decent😂— EFIAODO (@Efiaodo1) August 5, 2021