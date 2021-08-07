Ghanaian musician, Becca, is definitely one fashionista who shouldn’t be placed under the radar.

She is one of the few celebrities who look good and exudes class in any outfit.

Her slim but curvy physique always complements the outfits and we definitely could not let her recent combination with Ghanaian fashion brand Yartel slide.

Becca, known for her erratic nature of public appearances, wherever or whenever she appears, brings the drama, the glamour, and everything in between. She commands all the attention on the red carpet.

There was no difference when she stepped on the gram yesterday. Her mini-dress was handmade and featured a low cleavage and embellished beaded tassels all over the gorgeous number.

Becca teamed the dress with a pair of ankle strap heel sandals and pulled back her hair into a ponytail style, showing off her dangling earrings and finishing off the look with fairly smoky flawless makeup.

The mother was very excited about her dress and in her words, she showed up “beautiful and fresh”.