Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has announced that the Ministry has secured 60 million cedis to support all teachers in Senior High Schools (SHS).

Speaking on Accra based GTV breakfast show, he said the directive is to support teachers in the country.

“I’m making the announcement that yesterday, I signed off for the release of 60 million cedis for teacher intervention to be paid,” he assured.

He said the initiative will cater for all tutors, adding that non-teaching staff are included.

“I can’t describe how they are going to work it out but GES always sends directive and the schools know how to access the money,” he added.