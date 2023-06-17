The Ministry of Education has commiserated with the bereaved families of three school children who died in a ghastly bus fire accident at Huu in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region.

In a statement, the Ministry expressed condolences to the affected families.

“On behalf of the Ministry and the entire education community, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the young victims. The loss of any child is an immeasurable tragedy and this incident has shaken us to our core.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families during this unimaginably difficult time. Once again, I extend my deepest sympathies to the families affected by this tragic incident. May the souls of the young ones rest in eternal peace and may their families find strength and support in this difficult time,” portions of the statement read.

The Ministry further pledged support to the affected families.

“The Ministry of Education is committed to providing every possible support to the affected families, ensuring that they receive the care, counselling and assistance they need to cope with this devastating loss,” the statement noted.

The three minors lost their lives with several others hospitalised after a vehicle they were returning from school in caught fire at Huu on Tuesday, June 13.

The charred remains of three pupils were discovered in a Sprinter bus that was intended to transport the children from Huu to the neighbouring community of Edwenase.

Below is the full statement: