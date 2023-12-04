The Education Ministry has reiterated that, the December 4 reporting date for first-year Senior High School (SHS) students still holds.

The Ministry spokesperson, Kwasi Kwarteng, has said the date is a step in the right direction because all relevant stakeholders were privy to it.

Speaking on Adom FM Dwaso Nsem programme Monday, Mr Kwarteng argued that, the academic calendar was in the public domain long before the release of the school placements, hence the date is nothing new.

“It is more prudent for students to be in school on the set date because I don’t think any parent will be happy for their wards to stay home for three weeks when they can be learning,” he said.

His comment is in reaction to concerns raised by Teacher Unions, Parliament and the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) over the date.

The students would break for the Christmas festivities on December 21 and resume on January 3, 2024, to continue academic work till March 5, 2023.

Amidst the calls for rescheduling, Parliament proposed to the Minister of Education to consider the first week of January to give room for parents and students to prepare adequately.

Admitting there may be undue pressure on parents, Mr Kwarteng, however, stated the harmonised prospectus has reduced admission burden.

“The national prospectus has cut down by the preparatory process by a week and the cost also by half so it has fasten the process. Day students don’t need more than 300gh to get to school so the argument of cost and preparation I believe is far better now,” he justified.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kwarteng indicated that, parents are not being forced to take their wards to school today if they are not ready.

“We have set the date for December 4 for registration and orientation to begin but it doesn’t mean everyone will go today. Some will go from tomorrow and the days ahead. It is all okay,” he added.

