First-year Senior High School (SHS) students nationwide are expected to report to their respective schools today despite calls for reconsideration of the date.

Teacher Unions, parents and other relevant stakeholders had called on the Ghana Education Service (GES) to reconsider the reporting but that has yielded no results.

Parliament waded into the call and urged the Education Ministry to reschedule the date to the first week of January instead of Monday, December 4 over the limited time for parents to prepare.

But in a statement, GES insisted the date remains unchanged, adding it is the expectation of management that schools begin registration and orientation of students from the 4th of December 2023.

Meanwhile, 585,797 out of a total of 598,839 candidates have been placed in various Senior High Schools and Technical and Vocational Education and Training Schools (TVET) through Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS).

Parents facing challenges with the placements of their wards have been advised to visit resolution centres set up nationwide for support.

