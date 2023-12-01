The Ministry of Education has stated that, first year Senior High School (SHS) students are to report to school on Monday, December 4, 2023.

The schedule affects both students on single and double-track system, as mentioned in the 2023/2024 academic calendar released by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

Although there have been concerns about the short notice just when the school placement was released, the Ministry of Education spokesperson has explained that the academic calendar was put out several weeks before now, which was the time parents were supposed to make adequate preparations before the reopening.

“Resumption date for students within the SHS space remains Monday, December 4, 2023. The expectation is that students report on the first day. But let me also hasten to add that, the first-year students who are unable to report on the first day will not automatically lose their slots.”

“If you look at the academic calendar, it had already been within the public space for some time now and the expectation was that parents, guardians, and even students prepared ahead of time,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, urged the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, to consider the first week of January 2024 as the reopening date and appear before Parliament on Monday to brief the house on the matter.

After the Minority side of Parliament raised concerns about the limited time for parents and students to prepare.