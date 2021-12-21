The National President of Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana, (TUTAG) has paid a glowing tribute to the Minister of Education, Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum, for his stellar commitment in resolving all the impasses facing members of the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG).

Speaking at a short ceremony at the ministers’ office in Accra, Dr Michael Akrugu Brigande intimated that his members and the Technical Universities in the country were having plethora of unresolved protracted issues dating back in 2019 but through the minister’s show of leadership, all the grievances are settled now far more earlier than envisaged.

Dr Brigande, who was full of elation, revealed that they had issues in the areas of expired conditions of service, unfavourable scheme of work, delay in certifying graduate programmes for the technical universities, unpaid research allowance as well as delay in migration of Wa and Bolga staff onto the University Pay Structure.

TUTAG commends Education Minister, Yaw Adutwum

The TUTAG President disclosed that past Ministers of Education promised them to resolve the issues but to no avail, adding that most of his members doubted the current Minister of Education when he assured them that he was going to pursue their grievances and resolve them once and for all.

Dr Brigande noted that if all the Ghanaian politicians were duly going to walk their talk and not just act as talk masters, Ghana will soon see the much expected transformation earlier than expected.

He indicated that all the grievances facing the Teachers and the Technical Universities in the country have all been resolved to the utter surprise of all the members of TUTAG adding that all the universities can now run graduate programmes according to their capacities while all their research allowances that were due them since 2019 are fully paid.

TUTAG commends Education Minister, Yaw Adutwum

Dr Brigande posited that, “the Education Minister is a kind of minister that walks his talk. A lot of our politicians are just talk masters instead of task masters. And this is a minister Ghana needs in order to progress. I am not a politician but I am speaking the truth. When it comes to union matters, we have to speak the truth and the truth is that this minister knows what the ministry wants. It is our hope that God gives this minister long life for the development of Mother Ghana.”

The leadership of the Teacher Union during the ceremony presented a plaque with the Minister’s photograph and a citation as agreed upon by the Congress unanimously.

