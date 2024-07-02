Education Director denies knowledge of abandoned ICT centre in South Tongu 

The District Director of Education in the South Tongu District, Celestine S.A. Korsi Agordo, has denied any knowledge of an abandon fully equipped ICT centre in the district.

According to her, he would have acted on it if the school management had brought it to his attention.

“If the matter had come to my attention or if I had been aware of it, I would have taken action because it is always my goal to ensure that students of South Tongu also get integrated into the global community,” the District Director of Education said.

For the past two years, students at the Comboni Vocational and Technical Institute have been without access to essential technology resources.

Despite the centre being equipped with computers, it has remained closed to the disadvantaged of the students.

During a visit to the school, Adom News spoke with several students off-camera who expressed their frustration.

Checks by Adom News revealed that, some of the equipment, including air conditioning units in the lab, had been stolen.

“It’s rather unfortunate that the ICT center, if not for this news, I wouldn’t even have known that there is something like this here. I have been in South Tongu for about two years, but nobody has ever even brought that notion to my attention,” a student shared.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, Dr. Ken Ashigbey, has urged the Minister of Education, the District Director of Education, and the District Chief Executive to take immediate steps to reopen the abandoned computer laboratory, which has been idle for two years.

“When I informed the district Director of Education, she wasn’t even aware. I am appealing to the relevant authorities to reopen this lab for the students,” he said.

