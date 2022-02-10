Chelsea shot stopper, Edouard Mendy, has earned a rapturous ovation after reuniting with his Chelsea teammates following his Africa Cup of Nations triumph.

The Senegalese received the award as the tournament’s best goalkeeper at the end of the finals which saw his country crowned Africa Champions for the first time in their history books.

The Premiere League club shared a video on social media of the goalkeeper returning to the camp with the teammates clapping and cheering the stopper for his exploits with his national outfit.

The 29-year-old briefly visited his country to celebrate their historic victory and later returned to Chelsea camp ahead of the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi.

Mendy is yet to feature for his club side after leaving to participate in AFCON in January.

