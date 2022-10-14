A spokesperson for former President John Mahama has said that the NDC feels vindicated by the Electoral Commission’s (EC) intention to cancel the registration of some 17 political parties for their non-establishment of party offices at the regional and national levels.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu in an interview on Top Story on Thursday said the development is not surprising to the NDC.

According to him, the party had always suspected that the EC has “procured a number of mushroom political parties who exist only on paper” to court support for them during Inter-Party Advisory Committee meetings.

He noted that the decision by the EC is only a reaction to similar concerns that the NDC has always maintained.

“This post-facto attempt by the EC to crackdown on political parties at best can be described as a reaction to the incessant raising of such issues by the NDC and other interested political parties. So what President Mahama said is absolutely true and factual,” he said.

He alleged that some leaders of the mentioned political parties are financiers of the NPP.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu accused the Jean-Mensa-led administration of running one-man IPAC meetings without tolerating counter arguments from other political parties.

“Since Jean Mensah and Bossman Asare took over the running of EC, IPAC has simply become a pale shadow of itself. Instead of being a deliberative forum and platform at which proposals are tabled and considered and consensus reached on them for their consensus and implementation as has been the case since the 1996 elections, IPAC has now become a platform where a presenter comes and presents his presentation to the political parties.”

The spokesperson for the former President was reacting to the EC’s announcement that it will cancel the registration of some 17 political parties.

The EC in a statement said these parties have not met the requirements of the Political Parties Act, 2000 of establishing regional and national offices across the country.

It, therefore, gave them up to Thursday, October 20, 2022, to show proof of why their registrations should not be cancelled.