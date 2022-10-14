At least 11 people died in central Mali when a bus hit an explosive device on the road between Bandiagara and Goundaka.

Many others were seriously injured.

A jihadist insurgency in the West African country has claimed thousands of lives and forced hundreds of thousands from their homes.

A report by the UN mission in Mali (Minusma) found that mines and improvised explosive devices had caused more than 70 deaths by the end of August this year.

It said most of the victims were soldiers – but a quarter are civilians.