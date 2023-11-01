As South Africa anticipates the imminent summer season, EcoFlow (https://www.EcoFlow.com/za) takes pride in unveiling its highly anticipated Black Friday Deals (https://apo-opa.info/49kW4lw) for 2023. As load shedding concerns (https://apo-opa.info/49fxceJ) resurface, EcoFlow’s exclusive offers, saving up to 47% on load shedding solutions, provide relief from power outages and ensure a constant supply of electricity when it’s needed most.

Historical Price Drops

EcoFlow’s Black Friday sale presents a golden opportunity to acquire cutting-edge power solutions at unbeatable prices. The highlight of this sale is undoubtedly the award-winning DELTA 2 (https://apo-opa.info/3QH8w7u), EcoFlow’s flagship portable power station. Now, for a limited time, customers can enjoy an astounding 28% discount, making the DELTA 2 available for just R17999. That’s a remarkable R7000 in savings.

The DELTA 2 is a testament to cutting-edge power innovation, with the ability to expand its capacity from 1-3kWh, fully recharge in just 80 minutes, and deliver an impressive 1800W of rated power output. This performance can be elevated to a staggering 2400W with X-Boost, seamlessly powering up to 90% of household appliances, including microwaves, coffee machines, kettles, and hair dryers.

Turning to the versatile RIVER 2 Max

Equally enticing in this Black Friday extravaganza is the RIVER 2 Max (https://apo-opa.info/3soLbOF), EcoFlow’s versatile portable power station. The RIVER 2 Max enjoys an impressive 38% price reduction, now available at just R7999, providing customers with a significant R5000 saving.

With a substantial 512Wh battery capacity and a quick recharge time of as little as one hour, the RIVER 2 Max offers substantial power reserves. Boasting a 500W rated power output, expandable to 1000W with X-Boost, this unit efficiently caters to basic household and outdoor appliance needs, from powering TVs and game consoles to refrigerators.

Portable Power On-the-Go: RIVER 2

The RIVER 2 (https://apo-opa.info/40itvRg), another member of EcoFlow’s product lineup, is equally appealing with a generous 43% price reduction. During this Black Friday sale, the RIVER 2 is available for only R3999, offering an attractive R3000 discount.

Compact yet powerful, the RIVER 2 features a high-capacity 256Wh battery and a rapid charging time of just one hour. With a 300W rated power output, expandable to 600W with X-Boost, RIVER 2 is perfect for essential electronic devices, including smartphones, laptops, WiFi routers, cameras, and even televisions.

A Decade of Power Assurance

Both the DELTA 2 and RIVER 2 series offer peace of mind with their impressive battery life of 3000 cycles, guaranteeing a decade of reliable power. To further ensure product quality, EcoFlow extends a reassuring 5-year warranty on these exceptional units. Their on-site after-sales service team is dedicated to providing top-notch service to earn your trust.

Solar Panels: The Sustainable Energy Companion

For those looking to harness the power of the sun, EcoFlow offers substantial discounts on its Solar Panels (https://apo-opa.info/3tTNh9U). Bundling with DELTA 2 or RIVER 2 Series, customers can enjoy savings of up to 47%. This unique pairing transforms portable power stations into sustainable Solar Generators (https://apo-opa.info/3SlEMOO), allowing users to reduce their grid dependency and access a source of long-term, eco-friendly power for off-grid living.

EcoFlow’s Black Friday Deals will run throughout November, from November 1 to November 30. It’s an opportunity for customers to save up to 47%, maximum saving at R27999, on their favourite power solutions. Detailed information about the discounts and promotions can be found on the official EcoFlow website (https://apo-opa.info/49kW4lw) or the Takealot store (https://apo-opa.info/3tTslQ9).

