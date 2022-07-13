The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that it will carry out planned maintenance work to improve service delivery in some areas of the Greater Accra Region (GAR).

The power distributor in a notice stated that the maintenance work is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from 9:00am to 4:00pm.

According to ECG, areas to be affected as a result of the exercise are: Old Ashongman, Abloradjei, Akpoman, French School, NVTI, Adenta New site, P&T.

Others include; Pantang Boula, Abokobi, Boiman, Seseme, Greda Estate, Guest Inn, Anglican, Demo, Gbawe, Oblogo, Adoagyiri, Broadcasting Kasoa Rd., Ajasco, Mile 7, and Tantra hills.

“ECG regrets the inconvenience that will arise out of this exercise,” the power distributor added.

