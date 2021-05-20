The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has released a timetable to guide the disruptions in power supply in parts of the Greater Accra Region.

This follows what it says are ongoing system improvement works on the Kasoa Bulk Supply Point.

In a press release, ECG said the timetable is expected to kick in from Thursday, 27th May 2021 to Friday, 11th June 2021.

The exercise will affect power supply to some customers in Accra between the hours of 6:00 pm and 12 midnight.

The exercise will lead to a shortfall in transmission of power to Accra during the peak load hours.

The affected groups and outage schedule are as follows;