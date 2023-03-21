The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has disconnected the Ho Airport in the Volta Region for owing the power distribution company GH¢63,000.

The regional office of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Ho Technical University, KFC in Ho, and the Customs Excise and Preventive Service (CEPS) Training Academy at Kpetoe were disconnected for owing a combined sum of GH¢605,000.

The disconnection was conducted on the first day of the company’s nationwide revenue mobilisation exercise in the 11 operational districts of ECG in the Volta and Oti Regions.

“The company has disconnected KFC for owing GH¢68,000, Ho Airport for owing GH¢63,000, GRA Office for owing GH¢55,000, CEPS training academy for owing GH¢80,000, and Ho Technical University for owing GH¢402,000.”

“However, Ho Technical University paid GH¢200,000 after crunch talks with the ECG and have been told to settle the arrears by end of March,” ECG stated in a press release signed by the Volta Regional Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Obeng Antwi.

The University of Health and Allied Sciences made an upfront payment of GH¢1 million out of GH¢1,400,000 and was given a week’s deadline to pay the remaining GH¢400,000.

ECG hopes to retrieve about GH¢292 million in the Volta and Oti Regions, within the one-month revenue mobilization exercise, which will see it visit debtors such as the Ho Teaching Hospital, and the National Communications Authority among other state agencies and private institutions.

ALSO READ:

ECG recovers GHȼ18.5m out of ȼ46.9m from 3 state institutions

ECG throws more light on disconnection exercise

“We want customers to prioritise the payment of bills and this will enable us to collect more revenue to keep the power sector operating.”

The company is appealing to all customers to make payment before the disconnection team visits their premises. Customers can make payments at any bank or through mobile money. Customers can also pay by dialling *226# or by downloading the ECG PowerApp”.