The Electricity Company of Ghana has disconnected the power supply to the official residence of the District Chief Executive of Amansie South District in the Ashanti Region.

At least four floodlights were on when the ECG Revenue Protection Taskforce visited at 3:42 PM.

Led by the Ashanti Regional Director of ECG, David Boadi Asamoah, the taskforce took away electrical cables used for the illegal service connection.

Clement Opoku’s residence was among several private homes and public institutions disconnected on day one of the revenue mobilization exercise in Manso Adubia.

Ing Boadi Asamoah tells Ohemeng Tawiah of JoyNews’ Security Desk he had no sympathy for the DCE, a man he described as a friend.

“As a professional, you need to distinguish friendship from professionalism… We are only helping him do the right thing,” he told Luv News.