A female passenger died on the spot while 14 others were seriously injured in an accident at Winneba Junction in the Central region.

The accident occurred on Thursday April 6, 2023.

Speaking to Adom News, the Central Regional Fire Service Commander, ACFO1 John Amalie Amartey revealed that, the front tyre of a Toyota Hiace with registration number CR 1502-22 from Cape Coast to Accra burst and run into a ditch.

ACFO1 Amartey said the victims were rushed to Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital for treatment.

The body of the deceased, he said has been deposited at the morgue.