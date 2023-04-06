Ghana Library Authority bemoans inadequate library facilities in Ashanti Region

The Ghana Library Authority bemoaned the inadequate library facilities in the Ashanti Region.

Out of 43 districts, only 13 have libraries which adversely affects education.

The Authority is calling on the government to construct more libraries in the region.

The lack of libraries, especially in public schools, has built a wall of difficulty for students to explore the vast arena of knowledge.

Ashanti Regional Director of Ghana Library Authority, Ofosu Frimpong wants “more libraries in the region to improve the reading habits of children. Sometimes the government can’t do it all, so we call on philanthropists and nongovernmental organisations to help construct these libraries.”

Meanwhile, a philanthropist has transformed a dumpsite on a school compound into a library and I.C.T. center.

Kwaku Boakye, a philanthropist who invested in the construction of the library.

The health of pupils of the Atia M/A Basic School in the Ashanti Region was endangered due to a dumpsite situated on the school compound.

The pupils have over the years endured the stench from the dump site.

Kwaku Boakye, a resident of Ejisu-Juaben municipality, invested more than $200,000 in transforming the dump site.

“The place was actually a dumpsite but I wanted to do something for my community in terms of education. I know the new library will improve the performance of students during the Basic Education Certificate Examination (B.E.C.E.).”

Mr. Boakye encouraged “other Ghanaians in the diaspora to give back to society. We all can make a difference in our community with the little we have.”