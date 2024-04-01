The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has commissioned 15 transformer injections in the Ashanti West Region as part of efforts to improve power supply to its cherished customers in the region.

The completion of this project comes after the power distribution company identified some 630 transformers that were reaching full capacity across the country with 46 of them in the Ashanti West Region.

The power distributor also intensified day and night transformer inspections to check the integrity of existing transformers and pick load readings as part of efforts to improve power supply in the region.

The commissioned transformers which included upgrading of some lines and transformers that had reached full capacity are located in towns across the Ahinsan, Abuakwa, Bibiani, Suame, and Offinso Districts of the Ashanti West Region.

The specific areas include Wood Village Estate, Foase, Twedie Foase, Dompoase Salvation School, Bokankye, Kwamekrom, Achiase Market, New Aduampong, Consor Junction, Odumase Fungy and Saint International School at Barekese.

According to ECG’s Ashanti West Regional General Manager, Mr Maxwell Dapaah, the mission of the company is “to provide quality, reliable and safe electricity services to support the socioeconomic growth and development of Ghana informed management’s decision to complete this project to provide convenience for our customers.

Mr Dapaah noted that, before the completion of this project, the transformers at these locations were reaching full capacity which resulted in occasional localized outages like low voltage, phase offs among others.

“Every transformer has a capacity of electricity (load) it can carry so if the capacity is 200 KVA, the electricity should not exceed that capacity. Once we identified transformers reaching full capacity, we upgraded from 200 KVA to 315KVA and in some locations, a 500KVA transformer was commissioned to take care of the increasing demand.”

The General Manager revealed that the project has benefits such as a reduction of system losses, improved reliability and stable power supply within the enclave to enhance customer satisfaction, and operational efficiency and flexibility since the company can now meet the growing demand of customers within the enclave.

The Regional Engineer of Ashanti West Region, Ing. Emmanuel Osei Amoako underscored the importance of the completion of this project as a step in the right direction in providing reliable and quality power supply to attract and sustain businesses in the region and ensure all customers are happy with the services of ECG.

Ing. Osei Amoako also announced that the company is also embarking on other projects in the region to enhance service delivery and provide convenience for customers. “We are constructing a substation at Agogo. We are also upgrading other transformers and distribution lines that we have identified to be reaching full capacity to augment power supply in the region”.

Ing. Osei Amoako cautioned the public to desist from unlawful entry into the network of ECG and urged customers to report people who interfere with the ECG network to the police or the nearest ECG Office as part of efforts to help protect ECG installations like poles, transformers, meters, and pylons.

“Customers experiencing outages within their premises should kindly contact our contact center on 0302611611, report to the nearest ECG office, lodge a complaint on the ECG PowerApp or reach us on our social media handles @ECGghOfficial,” he said.

He urged customers to desist from illegal connections and pay their bills promptly to enable ECG to serve them better through the completion of existing projects and initiation of new ones that will benefit them.

Mr Dapaah advised customers to take advantage of the newly introduced cashless system by ECG to pay their bills before ECG Officials visit their premises.

“We urge our customers to pay their bills by downloading the ECG PowerApp from Google Play Store or AppStore or through the shortcode *226# before our revenue officers visit their premises since this system enables customers to transact business with ECG anywhere or anytime. Customers can also pay at any bank.”

Customers who still wish to visit the ECG office to transact any business should load the money on their mobile money wallet before going to the office since the ECG Office no longer accepts cash.

ALSO READ: