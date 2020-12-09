The Electoral Commission (EC) has published Presidential results from four more regions even as counting continues at some collation centres in two regions.

They include the Ashanti region, Upper West, Savannah and Western regions.

This brings the total certified released results to 11 as the outfit released 7 earlier.

RELATED:

However, the Commission is yet to officially declare the results of Monday’s voting exercise, stating it is yet to receive results from 2 regions.

Check out the regional list below: