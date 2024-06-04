A security analyst, Dr Sadick Adutwum, has emphasized the need for the Electoral Commission (EC) to maintain transparency and diligence to prevent conflicts between political parties.

His comments follow a recent incident involving supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the EC’s office in Ofaakor, Awutu Senya East District on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

The altercation resulted in Ato Koomson, son of the MP for Awutu Senya East and Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson, being stabbed, with others sustaining injuries.

In an interview with Adom News, Dr. Adutwum said if the EC performs its duties effectively, both Kasoa and the entire nation would benefit from the peace that is desperately needed.

He also stressed the importance of impartiality among security agencies, particularly the Ghana Police Service, in their operations.

Dr. Adutwum raised concerns about the significant number of unregistered firearms in the hands of individuals, posing a threat to public safety.

He further advised that all electoral processes must be conducted transparently to prevent misunderstandings between political parties.

“If we as a country don’t do what is necessary, the result is the unrest we are witnessing. The peace of this country is in your hands, Electoral Commission. All the arrangements about Elections from Voter registration, voter Transfer till the time of voting the must make everything clear to avoid misunderstanding between political parties,” he stated.

READ ALSO: