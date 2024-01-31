Director of Elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, has explained why the Electoral Commission (EC) cannot conduct the elections on its proposed November 7.

According to him, the electoral body 10 months to the election has not demonstrated that, it is ready for the crucial elections.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, Dr. Omane Boamah said NDC would not agree to any fundamental changes to the country’s electoral processes for the December polls.

He chided EC for not releasing the itinerary for the year, 10 months to the elections.

“The EC is simply not ready for the 2024 elections. They cannot provide the program of activity of the year. The EC is not serious because after the unsuccessful attempt to change in 2016, they still didn’t do anything about it” he fumed.

The NDC Director of Elections said he took on the role to deliver positive results for the party, not to provide excuses.

“We will not go into the 2024 elections with the business-as-usual attitude. I didn’t take up this job to joke. I didn’t take up this job to give flimsy excuses at the end of the day.

“I want to make sure that every T is crossed, and I is dotted and so the Mr EC, Madam EC, your incompetence that I have adduced evidence to support does not give us any confidence to believe that you can compound this year with such major reforms” Dr. Omane Boamah added.