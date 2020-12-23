The Electoral Commission (EC) has finally received the minority’s petition on the recently held 2020 general elections.

This follows the NDC MPs’ failed attempt to present the petition after a walk on Tuesday, November 22, 2020.

The legislators were met with resistance from some police officers who applied some force to stop them from going to the premises of the EC.

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu and Minority Chief Whip, Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak who led the NDC MPs expressed their displeasure about the way they were handled, vowing that they will not give audience to the Electoral Commission in the 8th Parliament.

They claimed that the EC had disrespected them by failing to receive their petition.

The EC later in a press release said no official was available to receive the petition because the minority failed to give them prior notice of their action.

But according to reports, as at Wednesday December 23, 2020, the minority’s petition had been received by the EC.

Haruna Iddrisu in a letter accompanying the petition expressed regret that the minority caucus was not given access to the EC’s premises and that no official was on hand to receive in hand the petition earlier.