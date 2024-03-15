The National Identification Authority (NIA) has said he Electoral Commission (EC) can use its data from the National Identity Register for the December 7 election.

The Executive Secretary, Prof. Kenneth Attafuah announced this on Thursday, stating over 17.8 million Ghanaians are on the database.

This was at the launch of the Ghana Card Number at Birth initiative, by Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at the Ga North Hospital in Ofankor, Greater Accra Region.

Prof Attafuah stated the initiative was an important milestone that will settle age and citizenship disputes.

“I’m particularly happy that with the registration of over 17. 8 million Ghanaians onto the National Identity Register of Ghanaians aged 15 and above, we now begin to look at the base.

“Your excellency, today, commencing today, the personal identification number will be given to every child born in this country, I mean every Ghanaian. So permit me to conclude by saying that with this critical milestone beginning today, contestations about age, contestations about citizenship will all be a thing of the past,” he declared.

He noted that it will also give way for a cleaner and more transparent national election.

“As we say football age will no longer exist and with that all the other falsehoods, all the other centres of contentions will begin to evaporate.

“Our national election will be cleaner. We should be able, indeed, in my personal view, we should be able, beginning this year, to rely on the National Identity register to vote as Ghanaians because we have the cleanest in our history and our future,” he added.

