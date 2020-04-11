Information gathered by Adomonline.com indicates the Eastern Region has recorded eight new additional coronavirus cases bringing the region’s total positives cases to 28.

Reports filed by Eastern Regional Correspondent, Kofi Siaw indicate all the eight new cases were recorded in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality.

This comes after the Municipal Health Director, Bismark Sarkodie, earlier on Good Friday told the reported they were expecting more results from the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research where the samples had been sent for testing.

He further disclosed the 28 cases are results from about 244 samples sent for testing.

The region until Good Friday had recorded its first case who is an Indian expatriate working with the Afcon construction company in charge of the Tema-Akosombo rail project.

Meanwhile, the region now has the third-highest number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus diseases after Greater Accra and Ashanti regions.

Eight of the country’s 16 regions have recorded at least a case of the deadly infection as the total confirmed cases stands at 378.