The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Eastern region has distributed 50 pieces of locally manufactured nose masks to some media personnel and media houses.

The locally manufactured nose masks were supplied by a Deputy Regional Surveyor at the Eastern Regional Lands Commission, Surveyor Nana Domena Antwi-Berko and his friends.

The beneficiary media houses in the region were GNA, GBC, Daily Graphic, Ghanaian Times, UTV, TV3, Citi News, Eastern Fm, Myn Fm, Nkumim Fm in Asamankese, Obuoba and Agoo Fm at Nkawkaw. The others were Daily Guide, Daily Statesman, Today Newspaper and Class media Group among others.

At a short ceremony to receive and distribute the masks, Chairman of the GJA- Eastern region, Mr Maxwell Kudekor hinted the association was working hard to secure the next batch of nose masks for frontline journalists and media practitioners leading the coverage and safety campaign on Covid-19 in Ghana.

“We believe that journalists are part of the foremost frontliners in the Covid-19 management and safety campaign, hence the need for requisite support and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to work,” Mr Kudekor stressed.

He urged the media to put out the right information devoid of sensationalism so as not to create fear and panic.

He expressed gratitude to Mr Antwi-Berko for the gesture.

He said the donation was timely as most media houses, particularly some managers of radio stations in the region were not providing face masks, hand sanitisers, among others to their employees.

He hoped those radio stations would do the needful by providing PPE’s to their employees.

Mr Kudekor was not happy that some broadcasters were hyping some misinformation about the pandemic.

He mentioned some of these to include drinking of alcohol to kill the virus, spraying of alcohol or chlorine over one’s body, transmission of virus through mosquitoes, taking of hot bath and use of hand dryers, among others.

He advised media practitioners to engage experts on the pandemic and ensure proper sourcing in this crisis situation.

The donation formed part of Mr Antwi-Berko’s contribution towards the fight against the COVID – 19 pandemic.

He has also distributed over 300 face marks to taxi drivers in the New Juaben Municipality.