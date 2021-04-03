The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has cautioned the public on the need to be on guard during the Easter festivities in the face of Covid-19.

In a press release, the GHS Director-General, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboakye, advised the populace to get vaccinated and also “to ensure that we sustain the gains made by sticking and adhering strictly to the Covid-19 protocols” at all times during the Easter celebrations with families.

“If possible, such meetings should be avoided but if you must, wear your nose mask and observe all the safety protocols… We must remember that we have a responsibility to protect our families, communities and the country,” excerpts of the statement stated.

According to the GHS, “Ghana has seen a significant decline in active cases of Covid-19 in the last few weeks,” adding that the Service is of the hope that Easter celebration would not be an avenue for a spike in our active cases.

The Service further urged the media to use their platform “to educate the general public on the need to adhere to these protocols as we all work towards avoiding the surge in Covid-19 cases.”

Below is the full statement: