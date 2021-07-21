The Madina District Court has adjourned the case of the Republic versus Prince Charles Dedjoe to August 6, 2021.



This was after the Prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Sophia Adamua, told the court that they have not received the advice from the Attorney-General (AG).



In court on Monday, the prosecutor said, she was hopeful that by the next adjourned date, the advice would have come from the AG’s office.



Suspect Dedjoe, a Business Executive, is alleged to have murdered his wife one Lillian Dedjoe at East Legon in Accra.



The accused person has since been granted bail by the High Court in Accra.



Meanwhile, as part of the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) week celebration, the court used the opportunity to brief court users about the benefits and importance of ADR.



It said that the ADR is fast, less stressful, and not expensive when settling cases.



The statement said the option of settling cases amicably between parties is not time-consuming compared to court litigation.

