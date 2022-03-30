Member of Parliament (MP) for Ada, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, has disclosed why the Minority MPs walked out before the Electronic Transfer Levy was passed, Tuesday.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday, the NDC MP said the Majority used what she described as a ‘fraudulent strategy’ to restrict embattled Assin North MP, thereby, preventing him from coming to parliament.

“We were supposed to be 137 but the Majority used a dubious way to restrict the Assin North MP from coming to the chamber citing the court case, meaning he couldn’t have entered. So we were 136 but the Majority, who were also 136, had to go and bring the sick MP and force him to vote and so we realised their strategy that may even end up using our numbers to form a quorum and pass the levy and so we had to leave,” she said.

To her, the Minority saw the strategy of their opponent and therefore took the decision to walk out as they did not want to be part of the exercise.

“The Majority used fraudulent means to make sure our numbers decreased. We walked out because we couldn’t have been there and helped the Majority to form a quorum and when that happens, it means we have deceived Ghanaians because they are all not interested in the levy,” she added

The Majority in Parliament approved the E-Levy after the Minority walked out saying the tax is a tool to exacerbate the plight of the ordinary Ghanaian.

Tuesday’s decision was reached after the Consideration Stage was completed under a certificate of urgency.

But Madam Cudjoe-Ghansah said the way forward for the Minority is to head to the Supreme Court.

According to her, the Minority believes the parliamentary procedure was breached in the lead-up to the passage and therefore it was appropriate that they challenge the matter in the Supreme Court.