The Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana has suspended its intended strike action scheduled for Thursday, December 23.

In a press statement signed by General Secretary, Evans Otumfuo, the Association noted its decision is as a result of engagements with the Ministry of Communication and the National Communications Authority (NCA) over the electronic transaction levy (E-levy) proposed by government .

According to the Association, the two aforementioned institutions have agreed to receive their proposals on government’s 1.75% E-levy for further deliberation and possible consideration.

Again, it noted that “Parliament of Ghana is on recess and may not be present to receive our petition,” hence its decision to suspend the demonstration.

“Also, the police have a challenge protecting us and the general public due to their schedule for Christmas and its related issues,” the statement dated December 22 added.

In view of this, members of the Association have been urged to resume work despite their resolution “to get on the streets to fight for the protection of their business.”

According to the Association, it is reminded of the fact that they are Ghanaians “and must be concerned about how we intend to make this demonstration happen.”

