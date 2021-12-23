Award-winning sports broadcaster, Patrick Osei Agyemang, is set to host legendary highlife musician, Kojo Antwi on Fire-for-Fire on Adom TV.

The interview comes on today, Thursday, December 23.

The award-winning musician will be talking about his musical concert scheduled for this Christmas holidays.

The concert is in partnership with Ghana’s biggest media house, the Multimedia Group Limited.

The programme promises to be exciting and entertaining as always.

Kojo Antwi will be in the studios of Adom TV at 12:30PM.