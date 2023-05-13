Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South Constituency, Dzifa Gomashie, has won the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primary per the provisional results.

The lawmaker polled 1,545 votes while her other contenders Fogah Nukunu and Jimm Morti had 913 votes and 26 votes respectively.

On 24 August 2019, she contested and won the bid to represent the Ketu South constituency on the ticket of the NDC in the 2020 elections.

She won the bid with 586 votes while the other contestants, Foga Nukunu, Joseph Nyavi and Nicholas Worklatsi lost with 555, 294, and 302 votes respectively.

With this win, the former Deputy Tourism Minister will be able to contest for a second-term in the 2024 general election.