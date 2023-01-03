Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has been adjudged the best performing minister for the year 2022 in the maiden edition of the Adom FM Dwaso Nsem awards.

The Ofoase-Ayirebi Member of Parliament secured the highest votes in a poll conducted on Adom FM’s Facebook and Twitter pages as well as Adomonline.com.

The scheme will annually recognise and honour best performing ministers in the Akufo-Addo-led government based on nominations from Ghanaians.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah’s victory was on the back of nominations on the morning show last week Wednesday through which he secured the highest nomination from listeners.

By the close of polls on January 1, 2023, the Minister toppled nine other ministers to emerge victorious.

The other nominees were Trade Minister; Alan Kyerematen, Energy Minister; Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, Education Minister; Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum and Roads Minister; Kwesi Amoako-Atta.

The rest were; Local Government Minister; Dan Botwe, Foreign Affairs Minister; Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, Fisheries Minister; Hawa Koomson and Communications Minister, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.

Ranking based on the scores from Facebook, Twitter and Adomonline.com:

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Alan Kyerematen Matthew Opoku-Prempeh Yaw Osei Adutwum Shirley Ayorkor Botwey Kwasi Amoako Atta Ursula Owusu – Ekuful Hawa Koomson Dan Botwey Ken Ofori-Atta

Check out the results below:

BEST PERFORMING MINISTERS

Facebook: 1,216 viewed the poll, and out of that 778 completed the poll:

Yaw Osei Adutwum

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Alan Kojo Kyerematen

Matthew Opoku-Prempeh

Kwasi Amoako Atta

Shirley Ayorkor Botchway

Dan Botwe

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Hawa Koomson

Ken Ofori-Atta

TWITTER

547 votes cast

Matthew Opoku-Prempeh 19%

Alan Kojo Kyerematen 15%

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah 13%

Yaw Osei Adutwum 11%

Hawa Koomson 7%

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful 7%

Shirley Ayorkor Botchway 9%

Kwasi Amoako Atta 12%

Ken Ofori-Atta 4%

Dan Botwe 3%

ADOMONLINE

116 votes cast

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah 24%

Alan Kojo Kyerematen 19%

Matthew Opoku-Prempeh 15%

Yaw Osei Adutwum 12%

Shirley Ayorkor Botchway 12%

Kwasi Amoako Atta 7%

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful 6%

Dan Botwe 4%

Hawa Koomson 3%

Ken Ofori-Atta 3%

Facebook

Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

Dr Mathew Opoku-Prempeh, Education Minister

Alan Kyerematen