Marcus Rashford scored again as Manchester United stretched their winning run in all competitions to six games with a comfortable victory over a hapless Bournemouth in the Premier League.

The England international tapped into an empty net after a Bruno Fernandes pass to score in a three successive Old Trafford league games for the first time.

His goal rounded off the scoring after Casemiro latched onto a Christian Eriksen free-kick with a beautifully cushioned volley to put Erik ten Hag’s side ahead half way through the first half.

They doubled their lead four minutes into the second period as Luke Shaw, playing in his more accustomed left-back role again, swept home an Alejandro Garnacho cut-back to complete a beautiful free-flowing move.

United had started slowly, having a lot of possession in their defensive third but, once they found the opener, a seventh successive home win in all competitions never felt in doubt.

They stay fourth, but join third-placed Newcastle on 35 points, and, perhaps most importantly, have opened up a five-point cushion on fifth-placed Tottenham.

Bournemouth, who failed to have a shot on target until the 57th minute, stay 15th, two points clear of the relegation places.