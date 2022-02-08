Actor cum politician, John Dumelo, has extended his act of benevolence to the Likpe Bakua Polyclinic in the Guan District of the Volta Region.

Mr Dumelo on Monday, February 7, 2022, donated medical supplies to the facility to aid their work.

The items included suction machines, 2 Nebulizers, pulse oximeters, stethoscopes, liquid soap, sanitisers among others.

ALSO READ:

The 2020 National Democratic Congress Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary candidate explained the rationale is to make healthcare accessible and closer to all, especially citizens in the district.