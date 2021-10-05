Police at Konongo in the Ashanti Region have arrested the two drivers whose vehicles were involved in an accident that claimed 13 lives and left about 11 injured.

Some injured persons have also been treated and discharged with one whose condition is said to be critical transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

According to the Divisional Police MTTD Commander, DSP Paa Yeboah, the cargo truck driver is also on admission at the hospital.

“After he is discharged, we will take action against him, but two other drivers are at our office,” he explained.

RELATED:

The accident reportedly occurred at about 10:50 pm on Sunday at Ohene Nkwanta near Konongo.

Police situational report indicates the suspect driver, Bayiblisi Madewe, aged 38 years, was in charge of DAF XF truck with registration Number AC 179- 21.

The truck was loaded with about 600 bags of fresh pepper from Kumasi to Accra.

He ran into the rear portion of Man diesel articulator truck with registration Number GW 3569- 13 driven by Iddrisu Seidu which was ahead of him in the same direction.

In the process, he veered off into the opposite lane and subsequently crashed into the offside portion of an oncoming OA Hyundai commercial bus Number GT 5597-19 driven by Kyere James with passengers on board from Accra towards Wa.

The bodies of the deceased have been photographed, removed, and deposited at Steward Hospital morgue, Yawkwei for identification and autopsy.