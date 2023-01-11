The Ashaiman Circuit Court has sentenced Enoch Ofori, a driver’s mate to 10 years imprisonment in hard about for robbery.

The court presided over by Mr Simon Gaga convicted the accused after he had pleaded guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Samuel Aperweh, said the complainant, Gloria Asantewaa Kwabi, 35, is a trader who lives at Spintex, Accra, while the accused Ofori is a driver’s mate and lives at Washington, a suburb of Ashaiman.

According to the prosecution, on December 28, 2022, at about 1530 hours, the complainant went to her husband one Daniel Kasereko at Ashaiman market, who then picked up the complainant on his motorbike with registration number M-13-AS3187 as a pillion rider home.

The Chief Inspector said on getting to a place called Janelex School at Gbetsile, they saw that the accused person also riding an unregistered black Royal motorbike with his accomplice as a pillion rider was speeding toward the complainant and the husband.



The prosecution told the court that on reaching the complainant and the husband, the accomplice pushed the complainant and she fell down from the motorbike.

The prosecution said in the process, the accomplice managed to overpower the complainant and snatched her lnflnix Hot 1Oi mobile phone valued at GHC 870.00 and cash in the sum of GHC601.00 which was kept inside the back cover of the phone, and they sped off.

ALSO READ:

Driver’s mate killed, 2 in critical condition in gory accident at Gomoa Dominase

Driver’s mate kills barber as he rams into shops

The prosecution said the husband of the complaint gave the accused and his accomplice a hot chase, they abandoned their motorbike in the process and took to their heels.

The prosecution said with the help of other people, the accused person was arrested and brought together with the motorbike to the Police Station at Zenu Atadeka.

His accomplice, however, managed to escape with the phone and the cash, the said motorbike has been impounded at the Police Station.

The accused person admitted the offence in his investigation cautioned statement and gave the name of his accomplice as Amankwa.

The prosecution said Police and other security agencies have intensified efforts to arrest the accomplice.